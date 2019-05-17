13,641 Shares in First Bancorp (FBP) Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,641 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Shares of FBP opened at $10.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $7.59 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

First Bancorp (NYSE:FBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $162.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.50 million. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 28.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

