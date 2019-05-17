1,260 Shares in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Purchased by Lafayette Investments Inc.

Lafayette Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 213.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,639,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,301,682,000 after buying an additional 5,880,242 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $161.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.95. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $121.40 and a twelve month high of $165.50.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.00.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, insider Jan Siegmund sold 27,272 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $4,499,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,803,175. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stuart Sackman sold 1,478 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.13, for a total value of $229,282.14. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,045.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,010,669 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

