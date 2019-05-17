10,020 Shares in Gladstone Commercial Co. (GOOD) Purchased by Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,252,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,361,000 after buying an additional 68,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,804,000 after buying an additional 53,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,192,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,934,305 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,192,000 after buying an additional 53,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 137,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,457,000 after buying an additional 41,781 shares in the last quarter. 52.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on GOOD. BidaskClub raised shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Gladstone Commercial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Gladstone Commercial stock opened at $21.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 14.94 and a quick ratio of 14.94. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $22.83.

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.69 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 11.41%. Research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. Gladstone Commercial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.34%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through April 2019, Gladstone Commercial has paid 172 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

