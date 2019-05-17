$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for Celanese Co. (CE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) to post sales of $1.69 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Celanese’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.65 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.73 billion. Celanese reported sales of $1.84 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Celanese will report full-year sales of $7.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.70 billion to $7.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.82 billion to $8.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Celanese.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 39.76% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Celanese from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Celanese from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors set a $95.00 price target on Celanese and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.53.

Shares of CE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $101.94. 30,561 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,188,527. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.34. Celanese has a 52-week low of $82.91 and a 52-week high of $119.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from Celanese’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.55%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 9,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.32, for a total value of $993,836.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,152,535.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CE. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 200.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 96.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Celanese (CE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.