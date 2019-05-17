$1.37 EPS Expected for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (CHKP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) will report earnings of $1.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have provided estimates for Check Point Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.38 and the lowest is $1.36. Check Point Software Technologies also reported earnings of $1.37 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.02 to $6.20. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.23 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Check Point Software Technologies.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $471.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

CHKP has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.11.

Shares of CHKP stock traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $118.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 546,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 988,614. Check Point Software Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $95.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Redwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $1,007,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth about $232,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 17.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,997 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 3.9% in the first quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network and gateway solutions, management solutions, and data and endpoint security solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th generation mega cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, and mobile; security gateways from platforms for small business and small office locations, high end and high demanding data centers, and perimeter environments; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.