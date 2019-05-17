$1.26 Earnings Per Share Expected for Patrick Industries, Inc. (PATK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) to announce earnings per share of $1.26 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Patrick Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.56 and the lowest is $1.04. Patrick Industries reported earnings per share of $1.42 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Patrick Industries will report full-year earnings of $4.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.83. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.28. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Patrick Industries.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 25.64%. The firm had revenue of $608.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PATK shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $30.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

PATK stock opened at $44.44 on Tuesday. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $27.32 and a 12-month high of $67.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.97.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Walter E. Wells sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $45,340.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 60,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,721,760.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter E. Wells sold 10,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $506,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,518. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 186.2% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 956 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

