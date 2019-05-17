$0.87 EPS Expected for Bank Ozk (OZK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) will post earnings per share of $0.87 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bank Ozk’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.88. Bank Ozk reported earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank Ozk will report full year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.52. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bank Ozk.

Bank Ozk (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $249.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.88 million. Bank Ozk had a net margin of 33.40% and a return on equity of 11.11%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on OZK shares. Stephens restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Ozk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 21st. Brean Capital set a $38.00 price target on shares of Bank Ozk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Bank Ozk to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.73.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 1,681.2% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Bank Ozk in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Bank Ozk by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Bank Ozk stock opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Bank Ozk has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $50.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. This is a positive change from Bank Ozk’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. Bank Ozk’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

About Bank Ozk

Bank OZK provides retail and commercial banking services to businesses, individuals, and non-profit and governmental entities. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits.

