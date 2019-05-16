ZoomAway Travel Inc (CVE:ZMA)’s share price was up 20% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 278,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 332,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/zoomaway-travel-zma-trading-up-20.html.

About ZoomAway Travel (CVE:ZMA)

ZoomAway Travel Inc provides technology and marketing platforms for hotels, golf courses, ski resorts, and other lodging and activity providers. It offers a proprietary hotel-based software that enables it to add activities, including golf reservations, ski lift tickets, spa appointments, concert tickets, tours, charters, and various modes of transportation to hotel room purchases, as well as bundles the price into one payment.

Recommended Story: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomAway Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomAway Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.