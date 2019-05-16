ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (ZBK) VP Sells $472,200.00 in Stock

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS (NYSE:ZBK) VP A Scott Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.22, for a total transaction of $472,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,250,646.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS stock opened at $29.01 on Thursday. ZIONS 6.95% FIX TO FLO RATE SUB NTS has a 12-month low of $27.56 and a 12-month high of $31.91.

