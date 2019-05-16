Zealium (NZL) Achieves Market Cap of $24,189.00

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 16th. One Zealium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000037 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. Over the last week, Zealium has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Zealium has a market capitalization of $24,189.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Particl (PART) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00074692 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003143 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000144 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000494 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000164 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

About Zealium

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. Zealium’s total supply is 9,298,299 coins and its circulating supply is 8,157,170 coins. The official website for Zealium is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Zealium

Zealium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the exchanges listed above.

