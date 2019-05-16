Zacks Investment Research Upgrades IVERIC bio (ISEE) to Buy

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.75 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “IVERIC bio Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery and development of novel gene therapy solutions to treat orphan inherited retinal diseases. IVERIC bio Inc., formerly known as Ophthotech Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of IVERIC bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

ISEE stock opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $59.31 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.47. IVERIC bio has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.50.

IVERIC bio (NASDAQ:ISEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts forecast that IVERIC bio will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IVERIC bio news, insider Glenn Sblendorio acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IVERIC bio, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapies to treat ophthalmic diseases with a focus on age-related and orphan retinal diseases. The company is developing Zimura, an inhibitor of complement factor C5, which is in Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA), a late-stage form of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD) characterized by retinal cell death and degeneration of tissue in the central portion of the retina known as the macula; and autosomal recessive Stargardt disease (STGD1), which is an orphan inherited retinal disease (IRD).

