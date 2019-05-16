Zacks: Brokerages Expect EMCORE Co. (EMKR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts expect EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) to announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EMCORE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.06). EMCORE posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EMCORE will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.23). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EMCORE.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.56 million. EMCORE had a negative net margin of 27.99% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised shares of EMCORE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Shares of EMKR traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $3.67. 4,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,066. The company has a market capitalization of $104.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.16. EMCORE has a 1 year low of $3.52 and a 1 year high of $5.65.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMKR. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,890,000 after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,239,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,890,000 after acquiring an additional 53,325 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,121,121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 131,590 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,110,687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,665,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 937,012 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 127,100 shares during the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk and Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EMCORE (EMKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.