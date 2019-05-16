Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dermira Inc (DERM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.16 Million

Brokerages expect Dermira Inc (NASDAQ:DERM) to report sales of $34.16 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dermira’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $33.37 million to $34.60 million. Dermira posted sales of $39.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Dermira will report full-year sales of $67.97 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.60 million to $103.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $64.97 million, with estimates ranging from $43.70 million to $101.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dermira.

Dermira (NASDAQ:DERM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.39). Dermira had a negative net margin of 510.47% and a negative return on equity of 391.86%. The business had revenue of $2.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 million.

DERM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dermira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dermira in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dermira from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of Dermira in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Dermira in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.30.

DERM stock opened at $10.31 on Thursday. Dermira has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a current ratio of 7.13 and a quick ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market cap of $551.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.32.

In other news, insider Eugene A. Bauer sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $525,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DERM. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in Dermira by 433.3% during the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after purchasing an additional 325,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Dermira during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,033,000. SEI Investments Co purchased a new position in Dermira during the 1st quarter valued at about $570,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Dermira by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 454,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after purchasing an additional 62,288 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Dermira by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 220,349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 33,848 shares during the period. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dermira

Dermira, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with dermatologic diseases in the United States. The company offers QBREXZA, a topical once-daily anticholinergic cloth for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis in adult and pediatric patients nine years of age and older.

