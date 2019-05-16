Zacks: Brokerages Expect argenx SE – (ARGX) to Announce -$0.82 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that argenx SE – (NASDAQ:ARGX) will post ($0.82) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for argenx’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.66) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.01). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that argenx will report full year earnings of ($3.53) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.45) to ($2.79). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.85) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.03) to ($4.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for argenx.

Get argenx alerts:

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut argenx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Monday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, January 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on argenx from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on argenx in a report on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. argenx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.27.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in argenx by 143.6% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 770,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,169,000 after purchasing an additional 454,046 shares during the period. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $27,659,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $23,999,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in argenx during the 1st quarter worth about $27,705,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in argenx during the 4th quarter worth about $17,703,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARGX opened at $126.00 on Thursday. argenx has a 52 week low of $63.81 and a 52 week high of $135.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of -53.62 and a beta of 1.12.

About argenx

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.