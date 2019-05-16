Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR) to Post $0.67 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.64. Restaurant Brands International reported earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year earnings of $2.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $2.77. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $3.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 11.16%. Restaurant Brands International’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QSR. Longbow Research lowered shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $70.50 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.90.

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $66.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.39. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of $50.20 and a 12-month high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.05%.

In related news, insider Jill Granat sold 35,621 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $2,219,188.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,223,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexandre Macedo purchased 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $2,912,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,717,226.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth about $963,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 7,103,810 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $370,950,000 after buying an additional 519,346 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,337,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,523,000 after buying an additional 98,095 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 150,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,145,751 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,123,000 after buying an additional 98,971 shares during the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

