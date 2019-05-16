Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (HRI) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Herc’s earnings. Herc posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2,100%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $3.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.90 to $3.40. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.30 to $4.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.05. Herc had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. Herc’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

HRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Herc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Herc in a report on Friday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Herc stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.74. 170,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,519. Herc has a 52 week low of $24.16 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 3.11.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its position in Herc by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Herc during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Herc by 3.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in Herc by 115.4% during the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Herc by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 300,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

