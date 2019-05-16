Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (EPE) Will Post Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Brokerages expect Enterprise GP Holdings L.P. (NYSE:EPE) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.17) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Enterprise GP’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Enterprise GP reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,600%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise GP will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.52) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to $0.19. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enterprise GP.

Get Enterprise GP alerts:

Enterprise GP (NYSE:EPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.58 million. Enterprise GP had a negative net margin of 99.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.52%.

EPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enterprise GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enterprise GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise GP during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,867 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 16,821 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,379,200 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 754,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Enterprise GP by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,447 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 16,730 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise GP stock remained flat at $$0.20 during trading on Thursday. 102 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,148,124. The company has a market cap of $53.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. Enterprise GP has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $3.50.

Enterprise GP Company Profile

EP Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the exploration for and the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company has interests in three primary areas, such as the Permian basin in West Texas; the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas; and the Altamont Field in the Uinta basin in Northeastern Utah.

Recommended Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enterprise GP (EPE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.