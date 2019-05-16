Zacks: Analysts Expect W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Analysts predict that W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) will report earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for W&T Offshore’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.28. W&T Offshore reported earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W&T Offshore will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.38 to $0.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow W&T Offshore.

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). W&T Offshore had a net margin of 30.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.98%. The business had revenue of $116.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

WTI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

In other news, Director B Frank Stanley acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, with a total value of $65,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 172,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,130.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $158,170. 33.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 89,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 25,641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,914 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,335 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in W&T Offshore by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,423 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.04. 1,893,123 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,637,728. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.62 and a 12-month high of $9.88. The firm has a market cap of $677.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 2.85.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

