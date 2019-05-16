Zacks: Analysts Expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) to Announce $0.35 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.35 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. Helmerich & Payne reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3,600%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full-year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.83. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.18. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $720.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on HP shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective (up previously from $61.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.47.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 45.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HP opened at $58.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $44.56 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 420.14 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

