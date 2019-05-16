Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.88 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Micron Technology posted earnings of $3.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 73%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.77. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.13 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 43.56%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on MU. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Summit Redstone raised Micron Technology to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.85.

In related news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 21,182 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $834,358.98. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 86,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,426,614.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $837,704.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 269,368 shares in the company, valued at $11,165,303.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,878 shares of company stock worth $2,293,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MU. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 87,876,412 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,974,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,989 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4,548.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,730,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 28,112,651 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,177,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $916,592,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436,309 shares during the period. Appaloosa LP increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 19,250,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $795,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,232,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $628,439,000 after purchasing an additional 601,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 28,673,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,312,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $41.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.84.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

