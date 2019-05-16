Zacks: Analysts Anticipate CyberOptics Co. (CYBE) to Announce $0.08 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for CyberOptics’ earnings. CyberOptics posted earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberOptics will report full-year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CyberOptics.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.98 million during the quarter. CyberOptics had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 6.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CYBE shares. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of CyberOptics in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyberOptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of CyberOptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYBE. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 35.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of CyberOptics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 605,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,351,000 after purchasing an additional 13,830 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of CyberOptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBE traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.82. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,111. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.13, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.14. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $15.57 and a 12 month high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a current ratio of 4.97.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corporation develops and manufactures high precision sensing technology solutions worldwide. Its sensors are being used in surface mount technology (SMT), semiconductor, and metrology markets to improve yields and productivity. The company offers multi-reflection suppression sensors for application in the SMT, semiconductor, and metrology markets; and strobe inspection modules for use in 2D automated optical inspection (AOI) systems.

