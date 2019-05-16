Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Antero Midstream Corp (AM) to Post $0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Antero Midstream Corp (NYSE:AM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Antero Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.26. Antero Midstream reported earnings per share of $0.07 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 214.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Antero Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.71 to $0.96. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Antero Midstream.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $265.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AM. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Antero Midstream in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.31.

In related news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total value of $2,614,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,162,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,720,902 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,540,000 after buying an additional 974,888 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,742,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $293,946,000 after buying an additional 931,115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,702,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,810,000 after buying an additional 626,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 5,224,644 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,755,000 after buying an additional 234,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

AM stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,546,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.70. Antero Midstream has a twelve month low of $10.12 and a twelve month high of $19.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.91%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is presently 366.67%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets servicing rich gas production in North America. It owns and operates an integrated system of natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins.

