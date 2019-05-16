Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Trimmed by SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC

SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,810 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XLNX. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Shamrock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 221 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 2,925.0% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on XLNX shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $101.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Xilinx to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Xilinx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Xilinx to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.52.

Shares of NASDAQ:XLNX opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Xilinx, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.15 and a 1-year high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.51 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 34.72% and a net margin of 29.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. This is a boost from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

