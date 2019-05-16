Xilinx, Inc. (XLNX) Holdings Cut by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in Xilinx by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,729 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Elefante Mark B lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Elefante Mark B now owns 7,010 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,371 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,400 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Xilinx by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 23,786 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.10, for a total transaction of $298,277.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,105.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XLNX opened at $113.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.52, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 8.19 and a quick ratio of 7.53. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.15 and a 52 week high of $141.60.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.02). Xilinx had a net margin of 29.09% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The company had revenue of $828.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $826.51 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. This is a positive change from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. ValuEngine lowered Xilinx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp restated a “positive” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Xilinx in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Xilinx from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Xilinx from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Xilinx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.52.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

