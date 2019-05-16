Xcel Energy Inc (XEL) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 8.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Treasurer State of Michigan boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 148,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 189,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,646,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $855,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in Xcel Energy by 11.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 46,095 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

In related news, SVP Judy M. Poferl sold 8,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $500,114.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $4,134,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, February 16th. Wolfe Research set a $57.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Shares of NYSE:XEL opened at $57.31 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc has a 12 month low of $41.99 and a 12 month high of $57.85.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/xcel-energy-inc-xel-shares-bought-by-sandy-spring-bank.html.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

Featured Article: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.