World Fuel Services Corp (INT) Director J Thomas Presby Sells 13,078 Shares

World Fuel Services Corp (NYSE:INT) Director J Thomas Presby sold 13,078 shares of World Fuel Services stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $382,269.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:INT opened at $30.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.09. World Fuel Services Corp has a 12-month low of $19.78 and a 12-month high of $33.17.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.17. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that World Fuel Services Corp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 67.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 310.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in World Fuel Services by 37.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in World Fuel Services during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Fuel Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel, and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel, and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, private aircraft, military fleets, the U.S.

