Whitestone REIT (WSR) Declares $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Whitestone REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 109.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Whitestone REIT to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 120.0%.

NYSE:WSR traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. Whitestone REIT has a 52-week low of $11.40 and a 52-week high of $14.65.

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.15). Whitestone REIT had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $29.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.20 million. On average, analysts predict that Whitestone REIT will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. TheStreet cut Whitestone REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. B. Riley cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Boenning Scattergood restated a “buy” rating on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Whitestone REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.10.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone is a community-centered retail REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high quality "E-Commerce resistant" neighborhood, community and lifestyle retail centers principally located in the largest, fastest growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone's optimal mix of national, regional and local tenants provides daily necessities, needed services and entertainment to the communities in which they are located.

