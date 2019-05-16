Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.55

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.

The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,895,000 after purchasing an additional 38,883 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 14.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,126 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,038,000 after purchasing an additional 73,734 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 565,291 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,060 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,616,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 374,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $19,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 65.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/westwood-holdings-group-whg-hits-new-1-year-low-at-29-55.html.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.