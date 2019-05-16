Westwood Holdings Group (WHG) Hits New 1-Year Low at $29.55

Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.55 and last traded at $29.88, with a volume of 1061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.96.
The firm has a market cap of $267.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.63%.
Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)
Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.
