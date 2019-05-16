Western Midstream Partners LP (WES) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:WES) by 1,440.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,310,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,225,185 shares during the quarter. Western Midstream Partners accounts for approximately 0.7% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $41,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,256,714 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,411,000 after purchasing an additional 472,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 728,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,814,000 after purchasing an additional 13,952 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 181.2% in the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 85,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after purchasing an additional 55,163 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Western Midstream Partners by 79.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 429,616 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 190,589 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth $8,415,000. 44.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WES opened at $30.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.53. Western Midstream Partners LP has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $38.62.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $671.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.45 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.61%. Western Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners LP will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.02%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.21%.

WES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.10.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

