Werner Enterprises (WERN) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. 1,706,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 622,648 shares.The stock last traded at $32.82 and had previously closed at $31.76.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.13%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 9th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.54.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $596.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $620.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Werner Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 16.2% in the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 5.2% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Werner Enterprises by 1.1% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,733,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,196,000 after acquiring an additional 18,783 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $207,000. 68.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

