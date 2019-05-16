Wells Fargo & Co (WFC) Shares Bought by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 11.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 1.6% in the first quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.84 on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $59.53. The company has a market capitalization of $225.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.47, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Buckingham Research downgraded Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Bank of America cut Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.35.

In other Wells Fargo & Co news, insider Petros G. Pelos sold 28,304 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $1,316,419.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,599.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wells Fargo & Co Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

