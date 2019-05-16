WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (WCG) Holdings Trimmed by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 595 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in WellCare Health Plans were worth $7,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in WellCare Health Plans during the fourth quarter worth about $32,386,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 533,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,032,000 after acquiring an additional 63,586 shares during the period. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of WellCare Health Plans in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 98.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WCG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of WellCare Health Plans to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WellCare Health Plans in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $307.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WellCare Health Plans from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Shares of WCG opened at $276.00 on Thursday. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.49 and a fifty-two week high of $324.99. The company has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.59. WellCare Health Plans had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WellCare Health Plans, Inc. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WellCare Health Plans

WellCare Health Plans, Inc provides government-sponsored managed care services. The company operates in three segments: Medicaid Health Plans, Medicare Health Plans, and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans (PDPs). The Medicaid Health Plans segment offers plans for beneficiaries of temporary assistance for needy families, supplemental security income, and aged blind and disabled residents; and other state-based programs, such as children's health insurance programs and long-term services and supports programs for qualifying families who are not eligible for Medicaid.

