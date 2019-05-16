Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for AAON (AAON)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for AAON (NASDAQ: AAON):

5/9/2019 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

5/9/2019 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b+” rating to a “c” rating.

5/6/2019 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $35.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

5/1/2019 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Aaon Inc. is a manufacturer of air-conditioning and heating equipment consisting of rooftop units, chillers, air-handling units, condensing units and coils. Its products serve the new construction and replacement markets. The Company has successfully gained market share through its semi-custom product lines, which offer the customer value, quality, function, serviceability and efficiency. “

4/18/2019 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/10/2019 – AAON was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/30/2019 – AAON was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

NASDAQ:AAON traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $45.89. 309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,244. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 56.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94. AAON, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.42 and a 1 year high of $52.50.

Get AAON Inc alerts:

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.92 million. AAON had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 10.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 1,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $53,473.94. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,974.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 2,000 shares of AAON stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $84,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,753 shares of company stock worth $164,848 in the last 90 days. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAON. PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AAON in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AAON during the first quarter worth $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AAON by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in AAON by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,061 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

Read More: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for AAON Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAON Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.