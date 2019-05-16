Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Invests $480,000 in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (ANIP)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ANIP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,800 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 5,633 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,239 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,326 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 169.4% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LaSalle Street Capital Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

ANIP traded up $1.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.52. 1,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $836.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 2.37. ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 1 year low of $36.92 and a 1 year high of $74.00.

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $52.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.57 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.63% and a net margin of 6.58%. ANI Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James downgraded ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.25.

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Robert W. Schrepfer sold 2,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $171,352.17. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,927 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,087.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Arthur Przybyl sold 9,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $682,204.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 222,994 shares in the company, valued at $15,854,873.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,280 shares of company stock worth $5,010,337. 24.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract manufacturing for other pharmaceutical companies.

