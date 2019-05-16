Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $434,000 Stake in Atkore International Group Inc (ATKR)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its stake in Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,151 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,677 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Atkore International Group were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 40.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 191,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,806,000 after buying an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its holdings in shares of Atkore International Group by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 32,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares during the period. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atkore International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Atkore International Group in a report on Thursday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

In other Atkore International Group news, insider Michael J. Schulte sold 57,291 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total transaction of $1,387,588.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,558,252.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

ATKR traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $25.07. 1,001 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 316,821. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.97. Atkore International Group Inc has a 1 year low of $17.47 and a 1 year high of $28.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.58.

Atkore International Group (NYSE:ATKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $469.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.77 million. Atkore International Group had a return on equity of 103.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. Atkore International Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Atkore International Group Inc will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Atkore International Group Profile

Atkore International Group Inc manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products, and mechanical products and solutions (MP&S) in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical raceway products, including electrical conduits and fittings, armored cables and fittings, and cable trays and mounting systems and fittings.

