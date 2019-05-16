Waves Community Token Achieves Market Cap of $6.70 Million (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 12% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Waves Community Token has a market cap of $6.70 million and $20,082.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Waves Community Token token can now be bought for about $0.67 or 0.00008606 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex and Waves Decentralized Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00331414 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012853 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.43 or 0.00800213 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00150878 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004791 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,990 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,964,577 tokens. The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official message board is wavestalk.org . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com

Waves Community Token Token Trading

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

