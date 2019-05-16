Waste Connections Inc (TSE:WCN) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$125.50 and last traded at C$125.14, with a volume of 94811 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$124.17.

Separately, AltaCorp Capital downgraded shares of Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.82.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.65 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.80999987915439 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $0.214 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/waste-connections-wcn-reaches-new-12-month-high-at-125-50.html.

About Waste Connections (TSE:WCN)

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.