Warburg Research Analysts Give Leoni (LEO) a €17.00 Price Target

Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Leoni (ETR:LEO) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €15.00 ($17.44) price target on Leoni and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oddo Bhf set a €22.00 ($25.58) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on shares of Leoni and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €21.54 ($25.04).

Shares of ETR:LEO traded down €0.56 ($0.65) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €14.66 ($17.05). 656,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,504. The company has a market capitalization of $488.40 million and a PE ratio of 6.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.31. Leoni has a twelve month low of €16.93 ($19.69) and a twelve month high of €58.24 ($67.72).

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

