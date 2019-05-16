Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. Takes Position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (FND)

Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 37,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $86,000.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

Shares of FND stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, reaching $42.53. 19,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,257,928. Floor & Decor Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $55.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.78.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $477.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 6,673,401 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $250,252,537.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Felicia D. Thornton purchased 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.82 per share, for a total transaction of $98,332.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,272.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,668,123 shares of company stock worth $292,988,420 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FND shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Floor & Decor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

WARNING: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/05/16/waratah-capital-advisors-ltd-takes-position-in-floor-decor-holdings-inc-fnd.html.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.