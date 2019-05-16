Wabi Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.13 Million (WABI)

Wabi (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 16th. One Wabi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00003207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance, IDEX and Kyber Network. Wabi has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and approximately $88,096.00 worth of Wabi was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Wabi has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00328989 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012583 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001779 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.43 or 0.00823230 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00155571 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004797 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Wabi was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Wabi’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,967,512 tokens. Wabi’s official Twitter account is @wabiico and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Wabi is medium.com/@wabiico . The Reddit community for Wabi is /r/wabitoken . Wabi’s official website is wacoin.io

Wabi can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Kyber Network and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wabi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wabi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wabi using one of the exchanges listed above.

