VSE Co. (VSEC) CFO Thomas R. Loftus Buys 2,500 Shares

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) CFO Thomas R. Loftus acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.60 per share, for a total transaction of $69,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

VSEC opened at $28.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $303.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.21. VSE Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. VSE had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSEC. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,870 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 35.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,653 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 60.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 12.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of VSE by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 474,713 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded shares of VSE from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified services and supply company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management Group, Aviation Group, and Federal Services Group. The Supply Chain Management Group segment offers sourcing, acquisition, scheduling, transportation, shipping, logistics, data management, and other services to assist its clients with supply chain management.

