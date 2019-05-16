Vitae (VITAE) Hits Market Cap of $13.37 Million

Vitae (CURRENCY:VITAE) traded up 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 16th. Over the last seven days, Vitae has traded 81.3% higher against the dollar. Vitae has a market capitalization of $13.37 million and approximately $48,665.00 worth of Vitae was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vitae coin can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00010913 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vitae alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00008548 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00008830 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000163 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 35.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Vitae Coin Profile

Vitae (CRYPTO:VITAE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2018. Vitae’s total supply is 15,571,475 coins and its circulating supply is 15,570,179 coins. Vitae’s official Twitter account is @OfficialVitae and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vitae is /r/VitaeTeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vitae’s official website is www.vitaetoken.io

Buying and Selling Vitae

Vitae can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vitae directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vitae should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vitae using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vitae and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.