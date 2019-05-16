Virtusa (VRTU) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $60.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $70.00. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.13% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on VRTU. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtusa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 14th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Virtusa in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $62.00) on shares of Virtusa in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Virtusa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Shares of Virtusa stock opened at $52.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.05. Virtusa has a 12 month low of $37.80 and a 12 month high of $58.60.

In other news, CFO Ranjan Kalia sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.05, for a total transaction of $45,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,128 shares in the company, valued at $7,612,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kris A. Canekeratne sold 10,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $518,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 635,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,412,897. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 146,175 shares of company stock valued at $7,677,389 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,592,000 after buying an additional 26,528 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 9,042 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,547 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after buying an additional 29,701 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,483 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,166,000 after buying an additional 19,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Virtusa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 474,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,378,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

Virtusa Company Profile

Virtusa Corporation provides digital engineering and information technology (IT) outsourcing services worldwide. The company offers business and IT consulting services, including advisory/target operating model, business process re-engineering/business management, transformational solution consulting, and business/technology alignment analysis; omni-channel digital strategy, experience design accelerated solution design, and employee engagement; and application portfolio rationalization, SDLC transformation, and BA competency transformation services.

