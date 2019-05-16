Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.54.

VKTX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 29th. Leerink Swann upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.86 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Viking Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $10.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, March 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VKTX traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,434,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,147,304. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $4.85 and a one year high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.50 million, a P/E ratio of -21.20 and a beta of 2.56.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Equities analysts expect that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKTX. Sio Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 33.8% during the first quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 852,160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,470,000 after purchasing an additional 215,114 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 55.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $6,504,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Viking Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics by 18.5% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,499,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,722,000 after purchasing an additional 701,868 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

