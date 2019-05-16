Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 818,951 Shares of Callon Petroleum (CPE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,095,142 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 818,951 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $38,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,395,498 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $244,542,000 after acquiring an additional 615,053 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $612,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 1,815,665 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,784,000 after buying an additional 330,401 shares in the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,192,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Callon Petroleum by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 460,701 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE CPE traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $8.33. 156,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,110,028. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.50. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $161.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. Callon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 36.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CPE shares. Citigroup raised shares of Callon Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Capital One Financial lowered shares of Callon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.81.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its estimated net proved reserves totaled 238.5 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 180.1 MMBbls of oil and 350.5 Bcf of natural gas.

