Vical (VICL) versus Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP) Critical Comparison

Vical (NASDAQ:VICL) and Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Vical and Titan Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vical 0 2 0 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vical currently has a consensus price target of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 250.88%. Given Vical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vical is more favorable than Titan Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Vical and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vical -1,002.10% -32.59% -30.61% Titan Pharmaceuticals -136.32% -355.20% -100.69%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.8% of Vical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.9% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Vical shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Titan Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Vical has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Titan Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Vical and Titan Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vical $1.62 million 16.06 -$16.25 million ($0.81) -1.41 Titan Pharmaceuticals $6.62 million 3.46 -$9.02 million ($0.79) -2.15

Titan Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Vical. Titan Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Vical Company Profile

Vical Incorporated researches and develops biopharmaceutical products based on its DNA delivery technologies for the prevention and treatment of serious or life-threatening diseases. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.

