Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1714 per share by the oil and gas company on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th.

Vermilion Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:VET traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.45. 334,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,953. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of $19.43 and a 12-month high of $37.89. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.64. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $345.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.33 million. Analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vermilion Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vermilion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Vermilion Energy stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vermilion Energy Inc (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,151 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vermilion Energy worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

