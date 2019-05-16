Veeva Systems Inc (VEEV) President Sells $1,690,080.00 in Stock

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) President Matthew J. Wallach sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.84, for a total value of $1,690,080.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VEEV opened at $142.60 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc has a 12-month low of $73.47 and a 12-month high of $145.23. The stock has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.71.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 26.66%. The firm had revenue of $232.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Hanson McClain Inc. grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 224 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 22,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VEEV. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 18th. Barclays began coverage on Veeva Systems in a research report on Wednesday, February 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.71.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

