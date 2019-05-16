Vascular Biogenics (VBLT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $0.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 million. Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,497.09% and a negative return on equity of 37.01%.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBLT traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $1.28. The company had a trading volume of 281,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,308. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 10.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Vascular Biogenics has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of -0.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VBLT. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 19.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 277,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 45,552 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 272.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 59,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43,466 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.06% of the company’s stock.

VBLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Chardan Capital set a $3.00 price target on Vascular Biogenics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

