Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (VWO) is Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 540,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 2.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $22,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 29,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 23,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 5,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 16,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Asset Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Asset Management now owns 15,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $36.35 and a 12 month high of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

